KUALA LUMPUR: The remains of an individual were found in a well at an abandoned construction site in Segambut yesterday.

Police said the individual was thought to have died about a month ago.

Sentul district police chief S Shanmorgamorty Chinniah said the identity and gender of the deceased could not be ascertained.

He said no personal identification documents were found at the scene.

The remains were sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for an autopsy.