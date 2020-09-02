39 arrested for flouting RMCO, 27 fined

PETALING JAYA: Thirty-nine people were arrested yesterday for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 27 of the individuals were slapped with compound fines, seven were remanded and five were granted bail.

In his daily statement, Ismail said the offences included failure to record the particulars of guests, operating beyond certain hours and participating in activities that made physical distancing difficult.

He also said 4,773 task force teams, involving 15,956 personnel, conducted checks at 3,981 supermarkets, 5,162 restaurants, 1,611 hawker stalls, 1,810 factories, 3,681 banks and 1,111 government offices.

Also monitored were 1,789 land transport terminals, 208 water transport terminals and 125 air transport terminals.

Ismail said the authorities had also set up 62 roadblocks across the country and inspected 27,379 vehicles to prevent illegal immigrants from entering Malaysia.

Warning that the government will take stern action against those trying to enter the country illegally, Ismail said 4,620 illegal immigrants were detained between May 1 and Sept 1.

He also said 21,217 individuals, who had returned to Malaysia since July 24, had been quarantined in 70 hotels and four public training centres.

Of the total, 66 were admitted to hospitals for treatment and 12,350 were allowed to go home.

He said starting from yesterday, all those entering Sarawak from foreign countries must undergo a compulsory 14-day quarantine at designated centres. Covid-19 tests would be conducted on them after their second and 10th day of arrival.

He said the cost of quarantine and Covid-19 tests for Sarawakians would be borne by the state government.

