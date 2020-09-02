76 people at Lahad Datu police HQ cluster tested, quarantined

KUALA LUMPUR: Police personnel at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters (IPD) and their family members, totalling 76, have been tested for Covid-19, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today.

He said the initial test results on the four police officers, 30 personnel and 42 family members were negative.

They are currently under home quarantine after the Benteng Lahad Datu (LD) Cluster was announced at the IPD.

“The Lahad Datu IPD is operating as usual and has been disinfected,” he told Bernama today.

Acryl Sani said as of now, the IPD would not be receiving new detainees and any one arrested would now be placed at lock-ups in the nearest police stations.

Meanwhile, Sabah police commissioner Hazani Ghazali said eight detainees had tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

“Five of them are now at the Lahad Datu IPD lock-up and the other three at Tawau Prison,” he said.

Yesterday, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a new cluster, known as the Benteng LD Cluster, had been discovered following the screening of new detainees at the IPD lock-up.

