After CBT charge, Jason Lo hits out at local media

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Jason Jonathan Lo has called out local news outlets in an Instagram post in response to articles published regarding his ongoing criminal breach of trust (CBT) case.

In the video, the singer took aim at The Star and Bernama, alleging they were guilty of “a lot of unfair things”. However, he did not specify what these “unfair things” were.

“You have a lot of things to answer to, and a lot of things need to be fixed, need to be addressed.”

At one point in the minute-long clip, Lo threatened to take legal action.

“You can call me whatever you want, but don’t call me dishonest. No, I’m just kidding, you can’t call me either, what will happen is I will sue you, and that’s what’s happening.”

In the video clip, Lo also announced a press conference he had planned at The Bee in Publika, where he said he would “state exactly what the truth is, because I am a very bad liar”.

Yesterday, Lo and a colleague pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to a charge of CBT involving money belonging to a recording company amounting to more than RM200,000 last year.

Lo and Muhammad Yakub Hussaini, both directors of Fat Boys Records Sdn Bhd, were entrusted with the company’s money amounting to RM232,500 and had allegedly committed breach of trust by fraudulently utilising the money for personal use.

The court allowed the two accused bail of RM30,000 each and set Oct 2 for mention of the case for the submission of documents.

In November last year, Lo was also charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with breaking into a house and using methamphetamine. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.



