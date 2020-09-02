Why fuss over immigration issue, Yong chides Guan Eng

KOTA KINABALU: SAPP president Yong Teck Lee says politicians should not kick up a storm on social media every time they had an unpleasant encounter with the authorities.

Reacting to a post by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who had claimed he was initially barred from entering Sabah by the Immigration Department, Yong said not every brush with the law should be linked to political motives.

He said politicians should realise that unverified accusations posted on social media could cause unnecessary distress and can be considered an obstruction to the work carried out by government officers.

“Politicians, especially the high-profile ones, should refrain from resorting to social media publicity that might cast false insinuations of bad motives on the part of government officers,” Yong said in a statement here today.

“Hence, I call on the Sabah Immigration Department and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to clarify the fuss kicked up by the former Penang chief minister on social media so that there is no public apprehension over what had happened at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport last night.”

Earlier today, Lim said he was barred from entering Sabah late last night, before eventually being allowed in.

In a Facebook post, the former finance minister said he arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 11.54pm and went through immigration checks.

“As I was about to enter the car (to leave the airport), a senior Immigration Department official asked me to go back in (the airport). I cooperated and went into the Immigration Department office,” said Lim.

He added that the immigration officers told him that MACC had stopped him from entering the state.

Subsequently, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki denied imposing such restrictions on Lim, saying there were no domestic travel restrictions on the former minister, who has been charged with abuse of power and money laundering.

“The court only impounded his passport so he cannot leave the country. He can enter Sabah using his identity card,” Azam was quoted as saying in a news report.

Caretaker Chief Minister Shafie Apdal expressed his surprise after hearing about Lim’s experience, saying the state government had not issued any entry ban against Lim entering Sabah.

In his statement, Yong said politicians should set a good example and not scream political persecution each time they are investigated.

“I have been called to give statements by the police and MACC countless times. The MACC and police have to summon me to take my statements because reports have been lodged against me.

“Just go, give statements and offer your full cooperation. There is nothing to fear if one has done nothing wrong.

“Those who complain about ‘political persecution’ should not be in politics because being investigated and accused are common occupational hazards in competitive politics.”

At the same time, Yong said it would be prudent upon any traveller to be fully cognizant of the challenges of immigration, customs and security officers in any country.

“In Sabah, whether one is an ex-Penang or Sabah chief minister, the same law enforcement should apply.

“Speaking from my personal experience, I too have been held by Sabah immigration at the KK airport but there was never any need to make a fuss about it. The officers were merely doing their job.”



