Foreign tourist spending drops by 70% in first half of 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: International tourist spending in the country recorded a decrease of 69.8% from RM41.69 billion in 2019 to RM12.58 billion during the first six months of this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Jeffrey Kitingan said more than RM13 billion in losses were also recorded for domestic tourist spending in the same period.

“The losses included loss of jobs and source of income following no business activities, salary deductions, as well as cancellation of product bookings, such as hotel and tourism packages,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a question from Senator Yakubah Khan and other related questions on special aid to tourism industry operators affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To help revive the industry, Jeffrey said the government has provided incentives and assistance through Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), Additional Prihatin Small and Medium Enterprises Package, and the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

“Under Prihatin, all tourist guides registered under the tourism, arts and culture ministry received a one-off assistance of RM600.

“Until Aug 25, 2020, over 7,000 tourist guides have received the aid with the total amounting to more than RM4 million,” he said.



