I won’t quit as head of PPBM division, says Rais Yatim

PETALING JAYA: Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim says he will not resign as Jelebu PPBM division chief.

At a press conference today, Rais, who replaced S Vigneswaran as the senate president, said there was a precedent for Dewan Negara presidents holding political positions.

“Convention also shows the previous Dewan Negara president (Vigneswaran) did not give up his post as MIC president. As such, there is no reason for me to resign.

“I also do not hold many positions in the party. I am more of an adviser as the former Negeri Sembilan PPBM chairman,” he said, adding that the issue was not relevant.

He said his priority now was the Dewan Negara and that other political matters came second.

“Senators are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong so individual political matters must be kept to a minimum. The Dewan Negara is not a platform for personal politics.”

Earlier, Senator Liew Chin Tong said Rais should resign from his position in PPBM and become a Dewan Negara president without any posts, following the example set by former Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

The motion to nominate Rais came from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and was read out by de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

The choice of Rais, a former federal minister, was done through a vote as more than one name was submitted.

Deputy Dewan Negara president Abdul Halim Abd Samad announced Rais’ appointment after he garnered 45 votes against PKR’s Yusmadi Yusoff, who received 19 votes.



