Lift complaint at Cheras flats leads to discovery of body

PETALING JAYA: The body of a man was found on top of a lift at a block of flats in Cheras today.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) today said a lift maintenance company received a complaint about a lift that had broken down at the flats in Cheras.

“The company’s technician arrived at the location at 12.35pm to investigate the complaint and found the body of a man on top of the lift,” DBKL said in a statement.

Police, Fire and Rescue Department personnel and Malaysian Red Crescent Society and DBKL officials arrived at the flats at 1pm.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan was also at the scene.

Bernama later reported Cheras district police chief Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon as saying that investigations found that the victim was a 50-year-old unemployed resident of the flat.



