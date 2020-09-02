MACC denies barring Guan Eng from entering Sabah

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has denied imposing restrictions on DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng from entering Sabah.

According to a Malaysiakini report, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said there are no domestic travel restrictions on Lim, who has been charged with abuse of power and money laundering.

“The court only impounded his passport so he cannot leave the country. He can enter Sabah using his IC,” Azam was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, Lim cried foul after he was barred from entering Sabah late last night, before eventually being allowed in.

In a Facebook post, the former finance minister said he arrived at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 11.54pm and went through immigration checks.

“As I was about to enter the car (to leave the airport), a senior Immigration Department official asked me to go back in (the airport). I cooperated and went into the Immigration Department office,” said Lim, adding that the immigration officers said MACC had barred him from entering the state.



