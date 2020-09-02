MAHB unveils new rental model for retail tenants

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) is introducing a new rental model for its retail tenants as part of an ongoing effort to retain and attract business partners in a post-Covid-19 environment.

The airport operator has already put in place a RM22 million relief package that saw 650 retail tenants enjoy a 50% rental reduction for six months this year.

In a statement today, MAHB said the new rental model would be unveiled next year with existing and new tenants getting a rental reduction of up to 30%.

This is equivalent to a total annual savings of RM45 million for the tenants, according to the airport operator.

MAHB group CEO Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the company was fully aware of the difficulties faced by its partners due to a decline in passenger traffic brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are not going to allow the pandemic to disrupt our plans in elevating airport experience and service level,” he said.

“We have to be ready for the time when airports will return to their normal pace.

“This new rental model will also help facilitate business recovery for our existing tenants and provide them with some breathing space while we undergo a gradual recovery.”

MAHB said since 2018, it has undertaken a commercial reset at its international airports to revitalise the retail experience, adding that the new rental model would ensure that the right brands could be present at their airports regardless of the impact of the pandemic.

The 650 tenants, which currently enjoy the 50% rental reduction, represent 80% of MAHB’s retailers and are mainly made up of either SMEs or small- to mid-scale operators.

