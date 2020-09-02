Woman claims trial to cheating in RM2.4 mil Forest City land deal

JOHOR BAHRU: An e-hailing driver was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with 40 counts of cheating in the sale and purchase of land in Forest City, near Iskandar Puteri, involving more than RM2.4 million, last year.

Noridah Abd Aziz, 39, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Magistrate R Salini today.

She had allegedly committed the offence under Section 420 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same code, by cheating P Krishnan, a motorcycle shop owner, into making financial transactions amounting to RM2.48 million between March and July 2019 over a piece of land in Forest City here.

Noridah is accused of committing the offence together with another suspect who remains at large.

If convicted, she faces a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Chan Choon Yew appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented.

Salini allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 on each charge (with total bail value RM200,000) in one surety besides ordering the accused to surrender her passport to the court and to report to the nearest police station once a month.

