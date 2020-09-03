4,900 caught for trying to sneak into country, says minister

PETALING JAYA: A total of 4,889 people were caught trying to enter the country illegally between May 1 and yesterday, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He also said police arrested 198 individuals, including 109 at pubs and nightclubs, for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday.

He said 184 were issued compounds, nine remanded and five granted bail.

The other offences include taking part in activities that made physical distancing difficult (41), failure to record the particulars of guests (25) and failure to wear face masks (17).

In a statement, Ismail said 2,704 task force teams involving 12,567 personnel conducted checks at 3,386 supermarkets, 4,762 restaurants, 1,411 hawker stalls, 980 factories, 3,057 banks and 599 government offices.

Also monitored were 1,112 land transport terminals, 342 water transport terminals and 93 air transport terminals.

He said police set up 63 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 23,368 vehicles to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country, and warned that action would be taken against anyone trying to enter the country illegally.

Meanwhile, 22,057 individuals arrived through the country’s entry points from July 24 to yesterday, and were sent to 71 hotels and four public training centres across the country.

Of the total, 9,481 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 66 were admitted to hospitals for treatment and 12,510 allowed to return home.

