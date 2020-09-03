After meeting with cops, Indira hopes for Deepavali reunion with daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: Indira Gandhi, the former wife of fugitive Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, is hoping for a reunion with her daughter Prasana Diksa during the forthcoming Deepavali in November, after not seeing her for 11 years.

Indira said this matter was not related to religion, but simply out of a mother’s longing desire to meet her daughter.

“If she chooses to embrace Islam, that’s not an issue. I have no problems with her becoming a Muslim.

“I just want to meet her. I want to hold her. That’s my main reason for finding Prasana,” she told reporters outside Bukit Aman today.

Indira had earlier attended a meeting with police, accompanied by her lawyer, Ambiga Sreenevasan, and Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) chairman Arun Dorasamy.

Ambiga said Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador was unable to join the meeting as he had another appointment in Putrajaya.

“We have already received some information from police. We were told that because of Covid-19, the movement control order and other factors, their probe was interrupted.

“We had a good meeting with the police. We were also given information on those involved and we also voiced our worries,” she said.

Ambiga said they wanted to cooperate and help in the police investigation, adding that they are ready to provide authorities with any information they have.

Riduan is the former husband of Indira who won custody of their daughter after a legal battle over the unilateral conversion of their children to Islam.

He fled with his daughter in 2009 when she was only 11 months old after he converted to Islam and no longer uses his birth name, K Pathmanathan.

In 2016, the Federal Court ordered then IGP Khalid Abu Bakar to arrest Riduan and retrieve Prasana.



