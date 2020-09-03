Court rules one-day Parliament sitting on May 18 constitutional

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today ruled the one-day Parliament sitting on May 18 that saw only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong reading his royal address as constitutional, though unusual.

Judge Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid said Parliament might sit for any number of days as Article 55(1) of the Federal Constitution did not state the specific period the legislature must be convened.

That provision states that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall from time to time summon Parliament and shall not allow six months to lapse between the last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.

The last Dewan Rakyat sitting before May 18 was on Dec 5 last year, while the Dewan Negara meeting was on Dec 19.

Kamal said that based on Article 55(1), the next session had to be held within six months from the last session (Dec 19), which was on or before June 18 this year.

“It is no doubt that the one-day sitting is unusual and unprecedented, but to me, it is not something illegal in the face of the law,” the judge said in dismissing a declaration sought by lawyer R Kengadharan and social activist D Arumugam.

