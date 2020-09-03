Email demanding ransom for Nora Anne a scam, inquest told

SEREMBAN: A witness at the inquest into the death of Nora Anne Quorin said today the family of the teenager had received a scam e-mail demanding ransom.

Negeri Sembilan police serious crimes staff officer Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said he was told this by Nik Ezaner Mohd Faisal who was the police international relations liaison officer .

“He said the family of the missing teenager had received an email demanding two bitcoins (equivalent to RM23,000) as ransom,” he said when testifying at the proceeding which entered the seventh day today.

Wan Azlan said the email was traced to Virginia, US, with the help of Interpol and shown to be a scam.

Another witness, Negeri Sembilan CID (Investigation/Legal) deputy chief, Lee Kui Lin, said the investigation paper on the death of Nora Anne was handed over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Aug 29, more than two weeks after the body of the teenager was found on Aug 13 last year.

“Our investigation with the statements of 91 witnesses as well as 57 fingerprints taken to assist investigations in terms of forensic and pathology on the body, showed there was no criminal element involved,” he said.

The inquest conducted by Coroner Maimoonah Aid is expected to involve 64 witnesses.

Nora Anne, 15, was found missing on Aug 4, one day after arriving in Malaysia with her family for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60km from the federal capital.

On Aug 13, her body was found near a stream in a ravine about 2.5 km from the resort following a large-scale search carried out by the authorities.

The inquest continues tomorrow.



