Guan Eng negotiated deal, Zuraida’s aide says on solid waste project

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin was not involved in the Taman Beringin solid waste project, her political secretary said today.

Nor Hizwan Ahmad added it was former finance minister Lim Guan Eng who had negotiated the project with the contractor, Bumi Segar Indah Sdn Bhd.

He was referring to one of the direct deals awarded by the previous Pakatan Harapan administration.

“Lim is twisting the facts to tarnish Zuraida’s political image,” he said.

According to Hizwan, phase one of the solid waste project had started when Barisan Nasional (BN) was in power.

“Zuraida was not the minister at that time,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

Hizwan said that after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the government, the project was put on hold because PH did not want to continue any direct deal projects unless it was necessary.

“On Aug 21, 2018, the finance ministry ordered the housing and local government ministry to submit a new application for the solid waste project without the minister’s knowledge.

“Then, on Nov 21, 2018, the housing and local government ministry’s secretary-general received a letter from Bumi Segar Indah Sdn Bhd, informing that the company had discussed the project with Lim,” he said.

“So, it was Lim who had discussions with the contractor over the project, not Zuraida.”

Previously, Zuraida said the RM170.3 million Taman Beringin solid waste project was approved by the finance ministry through a letter dated Feb 20, 2019, which was addressed to her ministry’s secretary-general.

Zuraida claimed that Bumi Segar Indah’s adviser had represented her ministry at a meeting with Lim on Nov 28, 2018, during which Lim discussed the renegotiation of the project and agreed to reduce the tipping fee cost.

She said Lim then advised Bumi Segar Indah to approach her ministry to present the details of the renegotiation and follow up with a formal proposal.

Zuraida said she was also prepared to hand over documents on two directly negotiated projects involving her ministry to authorities if there is an investigation.



