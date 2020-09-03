I’m prepared for MACC probe over directly negotiated projects, says Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says she is prepared for any investigation into two directly negotiated projects involving her ministry.

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng yesterday questioned Zuraida’s silence on the existence of a letter purportedly from her ministry’s secretary-general to the finance ministry regarding a RM170.3 million solid waste project.

At a press conference today, Zuraida said the letter is in her ministry’s possession.

“The letter is in our file. If there are any further investigations by MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) or others, I will give the documents.

“I have compiled both files, one for (Taman) Beringin and one for Century (software accounting system), and am ready.

“We don’t want to show this (letter) to the media, but if MACC or whoever wants to investigate, it is not a problem,” she said on the sidelines of an event organised by the Fire and Rescue Department.

Last week, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz released a list of 101 projects which he said were directly negotiated under the Pakatan Harapan government, with the housing and local government ministry awarding two projects – a RM170.3 million solid waste project in Taman Beringin, Kepong, and a RM501,000 software accounting system.

Zuraida initially said she was not aware of the two projects and claimed that the direct negotiation for the solid waste project was directly taken up by Lim.

She also said the contract awarded to Century Software (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to maintain financial and accounting systems was approved by the finance ministry.

Lim had said Zuraida would have known about the projects as it was common practice for a ministry to submit an application letter to the finance ministry for the approval of direct negotiation projects.

He insisted there would be a letter from the housing and local government ministry’s secretary-general to the finance ministry.

“Zuraida must not deny the existence of the application letter and I challenge her to reveal it so that people can know the real story,” he said.

“If it was true that the application was made without Zuraida’s knowledge, the secretary-general could be subjected to disciplinary action.”

Asked to comment on her relationship with Lim, Zuraida said it was “purely professional”.

“Yes,” she answered, when asked if their relationship was all right. “In terms of being an MP in Parliament, if he asks a question, I will answer,” she added.



