No Puspakom inspection needed if road tax had expired less than 3 years

PUTRAJAYA: Private vehicle owners with an expired motor vehicle licence (LKM) not exceeding three years can renew their road tax without having to undergo inspection at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), effective tomorrow.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the government made the decision after taking into account the vehicle owners’ requests for a relaxation in the rules as some faced financial constraints in getting their vehicles inspected by Puspakom in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on records, he said more than 4.27 million vehicles had let their road tax expire for one to three years.

He said vehicle owners whose road tax or LKM had expired for less than 36 months can now renew them without Puspakom checks.

He announced this after witnessing the signing of a strategic collaboration programme involving the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and the Department of Skills Development (JPK) here today.

Previously, private vehicles with expired LKM of 12 months had to undergo inspection at Puspakom before they were allowed to renew the road tax, with the inspection cost borne by the owner.

On the 70% discount offer on JPJ summonses until Sept 30, Wee said many Malaysians still preferred to make payments at counters.

“However, I encourage people to pay online as they can enjoy a 70% discount on summonses,” he said.



