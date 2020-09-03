PAS MP stands by controversial comments on alcohol consumption

PETALING JAYA: The PAS MP who sparked a controversy on the consumption of alcohol today said he stood by his views, citing several verses from the Bible to back his argument.

“I stand by what I said that all religions forbid the consumption of alcohol.

“Thus, I beseech those who distorted my explanation in the Dewan Rakyat to return to the right path and give their support to YB Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in his fervent campaign against drink driving,” said Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh in a statement today.

In a Dewan Rakyat debate on proposed higher penalties for drink driving last week, Zawawi had said that biblical injunctions about drinking alcohol had been “distorted or altered” — leading to rebuke from Christian associations and politicians.

MORE TO COME



