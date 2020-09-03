Sabah Umno to contest 30 seats in Sept 26 polls?

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno is set to contest in 30 of the 73 state constituencies in the Sept 26 state polls.

A list of Umno Supreme Council members tasked with accompanying their candidates to the nomination centre on Sept 12 seems to point at which seats the party would be contesting.

While declining to confirm if the list indicated where Umno would contest, party officials said it was a traditional practice for their leaders to accompany their candidates to the nomination centres.

According to the list, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is among the Umno top brass who will be in Sabah on nomination day. He is scheduled to be in the new seat of Lamag.

Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin is expected to be fielded in this constituency, located within the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat that he currently holds.

Apart from Lamag, the other state seats in the Kinabatangan constituency where Umno is expected to contest are Kuamut and Sukau.

The party is also expected to contest in Banggi, Bengkoka and Pitas in the northernmost Kudat constituency, Tempasuk and Usukan (Kota Belud parliamentary area) and Pantai Dalit (Tuaran).

In the Sepanggar constituency, Umno is set to contest the Darau and Karambunai seats.

The party is also likely to contest the following seats: Tanjung Keramat and Tanjung Aru (Putatan), Pantai Manis (Papar), Bongawan (Kimanis), Lumadan and Sindumin (Sipitang), Kemabong (Tenom), Telupid and Sugut (Beluran), Gum Gum, Sungai Manila and Sungai Sibuga (Libaran), Sekong (Batu Sapi), Tungku and Kunak (Lahad Datu), Sulabyan (Semporna), Balung (Tawau), the new seat of Kukusan as well as Tanjung Batu (Kalabakan).

In the 14th general election, Umno contested 33 seats and won 17, of which eight members had defected to Warisan and Upko and eight to PPBM.



