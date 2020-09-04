47 fined for flouting Covid-19 SOPs, 1 freed on bail

PUTRAJAYA: Police arrested 48 individuals yesterday over movement control order (MCO) related offences, including 17 for not wearing face masks, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail said 47 were issued compounds and one was released on bail.

In a statement, he said the majority of the offences involved non-compliance with SOPs, premises operating beyond their permitted hours, and activities which made physical distancing difficult.

A total of 3,059 compliance task force teams involving 13,042 personnel were deployed throughout the day. They checked 58,050 premises, including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker stalls, factories, banks and government offices, and land, water and air transport terminals.

Ismail said 22,252 people who arrived through KLIA from July 24 were screened for Covid-19 and quarantined. Sixty-six tested positive and were sent to hospital and 13,201 were allowed home. The rest were still undergoing quarantine.

He also said checks by the Construction Industry Development Board on 21 construction sites found that most were complying with the SOPs.

One site was found to be not adhering to the guidelines and given a warning.

