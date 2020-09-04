4G services for Veveonah’s kampung by mid-2021, says MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: Residents of Kampung Sapatalang in Sabah, the home of university student Veveonah Mosibin, will have 4G services by the middle of next year, according to the Malaysian Multimedia and Communications Commission.

Veveonah came to prominence recently when she posted a video showing her taking her examinations while up a tree, because of the lack of Internet communications. A deputy minister who accused her of lying and pulling off a YouTube stunt has since apologised and withdrawn his remarks after widespread online protests.

MCMC said the tower for Kampung Sapatalang, Pitas, would be among the projects being carried out by the Jalinan Digital Negara plan for improving communications infrastructure in Sabah from 2020 to 2022.

The plan, called Jendela for short, replaces the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan drafted before the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting surge and changes in Internet usage, Bernama reported.

“The people of Sabah should benefit the most and the implementation of Jendela will continue to give priority to projects to develop communication infrastructure in the state,” said MCMC in a statement today.

An addition of 382 new communication towers and the upgrading of 924 communication transmitters at existing towers are being planned under the Universal Service Provision programme.

In addition, 35 new towers and 1,048 communication transmitters will be commercially upgraded by service providers to increase 4G coverage, while 251,166 premises will also be provided with access to optical fibre.



