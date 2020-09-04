Ahmad Maslan’s money laundering, false statement trial to begin on Oct 16

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today set four days beginning Oct 16 to hear the case of Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan, who is facing charges for money laundering and giving false statements.

Judge Azman Ahmad set Oct 16 and 23, Nov 6 and Dec 24 for the hearing after deputy public prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar informed the court that Ahmad’s application for a review of a lower court’s decision in dismissing his application to drop the charges had been dismissed by the High Court.

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh represented Ahmad in the case that came up for mention today.

On Aug 14, judicial commissioner Aslam Zainuddin dismissed Ahmad’s review application after finding that the Sessions Court had not made a mistake in dismissing his application to quash the charges against him.

On July 24, the Sessions Court had dismissed Ahmad’s application to drop the charges on grounds that it was premature.

Ahmad, 54, was charged with money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former prime minister Najib Razak in his tax return form for assessment year 2013.

The alleged offence is in violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Duta branch of the Inland Revenue Board at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA), provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

Ahmad was also charged with giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when questioned by MACC investigating officer Mohd Zairi Zainal over the matter at Parliament House between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the AMLATFPUAA, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.



