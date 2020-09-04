At least 4 days to restore water supply, says Air Selangor

PETALING JAYA: Restoration of water supply to thousands of homes in the state and Kuala Lumpur will take at least four days, Air Selangor said today.

Operations at the four water treatment plants (WTP) will only restart when the odour pollution reading is at the zero threshold odour number (TON) for three consecutive times, it said in a statement today.

Operations at the Rantau Panjang WTP and phases 1, 2 and 3 were suspended yesterday morning after pollution was detected in the raw water.

A total of 1,292 locations across seven areas in the Klang Valley have experienced water supply disruption since yesterday, including Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

A factory has been identified as the source of the pollution and has since been closed.

MORE TO COME



