Aussie authorities seize properties, cash of man in Mara building scandal

PETALING JAYA: Australian authorities have seized properties and cash totalling A$1.6 million from a man accused of bribing a Malaysian official to secure Mara’s purchase of a multi-million dollar apartment complex in Melbourne in 2013.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, the properties and funds are owned by Australian property developer Teen Boon Lye, his wife and their private companies.

It was previously reported that Teen was charged with bribing the Malaysian official to secure the sale of the building called Dudley House.

Teen was charged on July 9, some five years after an expose which revealed the price of the property had been inflated by A$4.75 million to provide kickbacks to a group of Malaysian officials.

The original price for the Melbourne property was A$17.85 million but it was later sold for A$22.6 million, with the A$4.75 million paid or promised to people, including individuals allegedly named Zach Zainal and Erwan Azizi, with the intention of influencing a Malaysian public official to secure the sale of the property.

Teen’s charging in July sparked calls for action from opposition MPs in Malaysia. Mara chairman Azizah Mohd Dun has said she will leave it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate.



