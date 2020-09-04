Deputy minister’s remarks over Sabah girl a disservice to Umno, says analyst

KOTA KINABALU: A political analyst says Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin had done a big disservice to his party, Umno, which is contesting in the Sabah polls, after his gaffe over a Sabahan student who had to stay in a tree to get internet access to sit for her exam.

Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Pawi said what Zahidi, who is an Umno Supreme Council member, had said would affect the party’s chances in the coming state election.

According to him, Zahidi’s comments showed a lack of understanding over the local situation in Sabah.

He told FMT this gave an indication on the apparent lack of information and knowledge among the leaders on the actual situation in Sabah now.

It showed the need for a paradigm shift in the thinking of leaders in Peninsular Malaysia before they can think of strengthening their influence in the state.

Zahidi yesterday apologised for remarks he made in the Dewan Negara about Sabahan student Veveonah Mosibin, who had earlier been reported to have climbed a tree to sit for her exams online. A video of her “adventure” had gone viral three months ago.

Zahidi, the Padang Besar MP, had earlier told the Dewan Negara that the girl did not sit for any exam at the prescribed time.

In issuing an apology, he said he had received “inaccurate information” on the matter.

Sabah Umno communications director Ghazalie Ansing also admitted that Zahidi’s blunder would have some bearing on Umno in the coming state election.

“There will be some impact but the statement (by Zahidi) was misinterpreted and Warisan chose to play up the issue that Barisan Nasional leaders are being insensitive to the plight of the people in Sabah.

“On the contrary, it’s just the opposite … the deputy minister is aware of the situation here but was just given the wrong information.

“I have communicated with him this morning and he said he will meet Veveonah to personally offer his apology soon,” he said when contacted.

Following Zahidi’s apology, Veveonah, who was wrongly accused by the former of pulling a stunt just to garner more YouTube views, took to Facebook, saying she was “hurt and sad” by the entire affair.

She said she had worked hard to prepare for the examination, which she took online, for many months.

“I never expected my video to go viral when I posted it,” she said of the video showing her on a tree in the jungle in order to get the best internet connection so she could sit for her exams conducted online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sabah leaders from both sides of the political divide also admonished the deputy minister, among them, Warisan’s Sepanggar MP Azis Jamman, who said it was clear Zahidi did not understand the real situation in Sabah over internet connectivity.

He said Zahidi’s comments appeared to sideline the sufferings of Sabahans.

Sabah PPBM deputy chief Masidi Manjun took to Twitter to say Zahidi had failed to grasp the real issues in the state, which deserved the attention and protection of the relevant authorities.

“There is no coverage in the area mentioned (Pitas) to the extent that people need to go up hills or climb trees to get internet service.”

Sabah MCA Women’s chief Dr Pamela Yong said although Zahidi had apologised for his blunder, it was not right for him to “chastise the people’s grouses”, no matter in what form or manner it was presented.

“Even if the complaint is written on toilet paper, it is still his duty and responsibility to look into it and make things better,” Yong said, adding Zahidi should be ashamed for picking on the teenager.

Meanwhile, in a statement today, Sabah Youth Council deputy president Abqaree Fawwaz Abekan also expressed disappointment over the matter, saying the sad reality is that internet services in the state remained poor to this day.

“Let’s not talk about Pitas, which is a remote area in Sabah. Even several areas in Kota Kinabalu still do not have satisfactory internet connection. Hence, what can you expect in the interior and rural areas?”



