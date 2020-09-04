Ex-Johor MB Osman still PPBM member but under probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian is still a PPBM member and will be investigated for allegedly campaigning for an independent candidate in the recent Slim by-election, the party’s secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said.

Hamzah said Osman, the Kempas state assemblyman, would be called up to answer the allegations against him.

“If he admits to crossing the floor, it means nullification of his membership.

“But for now, he has not crossed the floor. So, he will be summoned to help in the investigation, which usually takes time,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Media reports claimed that Osman had campaigned for independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who was backed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in the Slim by-election in Perak.

PPBM disciplinary board chairman Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas, when contacted, said the board would call up Osman for clarification.

Hamzah and Megat Najmuddin were responding to media reports today that Osman’s membership had been nullified for breaching Clause 10.2.3 of the PPBM constitution for helping in the election campaign of a rival party.



