Mahathir says he will ‘Kerja Sampai Mati’ against graft

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad intends to earn a new KSM title, or “Kerja Sampai Mati” (work until death), as he continues his political struggle.

It’s not about his legacy, he told the Associated Press in an interview on Friday.

“If I can do something about corruption, I will be happy, that’s all. I am not talking about legacy. What people think of me doesn’t matter to me because I will be dead and gone,” he told the news agency.

“I find that corruption is the worst thing in this country now … if they win, I am sorry because I think this government is as corrupt as (the former government of Najib Razak),” he said.

Mahathir said the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition was not likely to call for early elections because of political infighting and coalition leader Muhyiddin Yassin, who is prime minister, was likely to try to hold on until 2023 rather than go to the polls, Mahathir said.

“Muhyiddin is not so confident of calling for elections now unless he wants to commit suicide” and he was likely to try to hold on until 2023, Mahathir said, AP reported.

He said neither Muhyiddin’s coalition nor Pakatan Harapan, led by Anwar Ibrahim, could be expected to obtain more than 50% of votes. He reiterated his hope that his new party Pejuang Tanah Air can win 30 seats and hold the balance of power.

Mahathir admitted to a lack of foresight in preventing his government’s ouster in February. He said he “didn’t think (rumours of a backdoor government) would happen” nor did he expect Malays to support former prime minister Najib who was recently convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison in his first corruption trial.



