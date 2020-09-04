New cluster detected at immigration depot in Selangor

PETALING JAYA: A new Covid-19 cluster has been discovered at an immigration depot in Selangor, with three individuals testing positive.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the index case from the new DTI Semenyih cluster was a detainee, who was set to be deported. He tested positive after undergoing mandatory screening.

The other two cases were immigration officers who had accompanied the detainee to the health clinic.

MORE TO COME

