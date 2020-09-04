Nora Anne inquest adjourned after 2-week hearing

SEREMBAN: The inquest into the death of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin at the Coroner’s Court here has been adjourned to Sept 14 after a two-week hearing.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid has called two more witnesses to testify when the inquest resumes that day.

Fourteen on the list of 64 witnesses have testified since the hearing began on Aug 24.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on Aug 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here.

Her body was found on Aug 13 near a stream about 2.5km from the resort following a massive search.



