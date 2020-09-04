PM hopes to finalise worker movement SOP with Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is hopeful that his government will soon reach an accord with Singapore on the movement of workers between the two countries.

In a Facebook posting today, he said this was imperative as it would help both countries in their efforts to improve the economy and, more importantly, for the good of the workers concerned.

The prime minister said this after a courtesy call by Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon to the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya today.

“We expressed our commitment to ensure all border controls and the movement of people could proceed smoothly with no risk to the safety of both nations.

“We are confident any measures taken would help towards the restoration of our economies,” Muhyiddin said, adding that the meeting also touched on the implementation of the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) for cross-border movements between Malaysia and Singapore.

“The initiative, which was implemented on Aug 17, seems to have worked smoothly and effectively,” he added.

The PM said both countries were also striving for greater cooperation between the two countries in efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.



