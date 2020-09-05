4 factory managers remanded for 6 days over river pollution

KUALA LUMPUR: Four factory managers suspected to be involved in the water pollution incident at Sungai Gong, Rawang, have been remanded for six days beginning today.

Selangor police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin told Bernama today the suspects, aged between 50 and 60, would be remanded until next Thursday for further investigation.

Noor Azam said, the suspects, who are brothers, have been managing the factory since their father’s death.

The remand order was issued by Sessions Court judge Nurul Mardhiah Mohamed Redza.

Noor Azam said three of the suspects were detained at their homes in Selayang at about 11.20 last night while one suspect was arrested when he reported at the Gombak district police station with his lawyer at 12.30am later that night.

The case is being investigated according to Section 430 of the Penal Code and all the suspects were brought to the Gombak district police headquarters for further investigation.

Following oil pollution, said to have come from the factory, four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants (LRA) had to suspend operations from Thursday.

This disrupted water supply to 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat, involving nearly 1.2 million consumer accounts.



