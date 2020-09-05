4 suspects behind Selangor water disruption to be charged next week

PETALING JAYA: The four brothers suspected of causing widespread water shortages in Selangor by polluting Sungai Gong, Rawang, will be brought to court next week.

The brothers own the factory which allegedly polluted Sungai Gong, leaving nearly 1.2 million consumer accounts in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur without water since Thursday morning after four treatment plants ceased operations.

They were arrested late last night and are being held on remand for six days, beginning today.

“The perpetrators will be prosecuted next week under the Environmental Quality Act (Act 127) and the Water Services Industry Act (Act 655),” said Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man in a statement today.

“The ministry will not compromise in enforcing the law against anyone in accordance with legal provisions,” he added.

Selangor state executive councillor for environment, Hee Loy Sian, told state media channel TV Selangor yesterday that the factory provides service and maintenance for heavy machinery and equipment.

The company had previously been fined RM60,000 for a similar offence.

Tuan Ibrahim also said that the Environmental Quality Act, the Water Services Industry Act and the SPAN Act 2006 (Act 654) would be amended in order to increase the penalties under the acts.

Tuan Ibrahim’s statement comes after Klang MP Charles Santiago, who was formerly the chairman of National Water Service Commission (SPAN), called on the federal government to sue the company responsible for allegedly causing the pollution.

Santiago also said Tuan Ibrahim should resign if the government fails to sue the company within one month.



