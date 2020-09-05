Annuar Musa calls for FT to have own water authority

PETALING JAYA: Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa has proposed that the Federal Territories set up its own water authority to prevent water supply issues in the future.

More than 1.2 million people in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have been without water supplies since Thursday when four Selangor water treatment plants were closed because of solvents illegally released by a factory in Rawang into Sungai Gong.

“The frequent water disruptions in the capital are worrying,” Annuar said in a Twitter post today.

“A long-term solution needs to be found, including the Federal Territories having its own water authority as well as having a back-up or alternative (water) supply system. This needs to be explored immediately.”

Residents and businesses in Kuala Lumpur receive treated water supplies from the Selangor water supply company.

Stating that the actions of those who deliberately pollute water sources is akin to attempted poisoning and murder, Annuar said there was a need to amend existing laws so as to impose harsher punishment for such crimes.

Police have arrested four brothers, owners of a factory suspected to be behind the pollution, and they are expected to be charged next week. They were arrested late last night and are being held on remand for six days, beginning today.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said today the state will push for an increase in the penalty for water pollution from RM500,000 to RM1 million by amending a state law at the next state assembly meeting in October.



