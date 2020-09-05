Clear your name first, says Khairuddin to Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has questioned DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng’s moral authority to criticise him when Lim has yet to clear his name of various criminal charges.

In a tit-for-tat response on Facebook this evening, Khairuddin said Lim’s criticism of him had been made to divert attention from the many charges Lim faced.

Lim had said earlier today that Khairuddin’s attack on Pakatan Harapan and DAP last week had been made to divert attention from his fine for not complying with rules on home quarantine after returning from a trip abroad.

However, Khairuddin said today that Lim should focus on clearing his name which had been tainted by corruption allegations. “That is a very serious criminal offence. That is a great sin. Immoral!” said Khairuddin.

He questioned Lim’s right to talk about morality when corruption charges against him over his bungalow purchase had been dropped by the former attorney-general in a manner disputed by the people.

“He is still facing a tunnel corruption case involving RM6.3 billion,” Khairuddin said. He also accused Lim of having “shamelessly and immorally” lying to the Dewan Rakyat about GST money having been stolen.

There was also current allegations about direct negotiations of projects worth RM6 billion during his tenure as finance minister.

“I think he wants to divert the people’s attention from talking about the corruption case that still plagues him,” Khairuddin said.



