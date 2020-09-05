Kg Baru residents want government to lease their land, says NGO

PETALING JAYA: An NGO that previously oversaw matters related to management and town planning in Kampung Baru said residents of the Malay enclave in the capital wanted the government to lease their lots for a few decades.

The Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS) said the residents preferred this against selling their plots of land.

Raden Salikun Mui, a MAS board member, said a significant number of the residents disagreed with the current offer to sell their plot of land at RM1,000 per square foot.

“They don’t want their land titles to be transferred. Instead, they propose that the government lease their land for 50 to 60 years,” he told FMT.

Last month, the Kampung Baru Development Corporation (PKB), said a new development plan was being drawn up for the Malay settlement after only 61% of landowners agreed to sell their land at RM1,000 per square foot.

The agency said over the next 20 years, a new approach will be made as per the Kampung Baru 2040 Development Master Plan.

PKB added that any development would be implemented in stages, subject to the consent of the landowners.

Raden also wanted the government and local councils to resolve the long-standing problems that have plagued the area, such as narrow roads, clogged drains and traffic congestion.

“Residents are in favour of the first phase of the development plan which covers the lots stretching from Jalan Sultan Ismail to Jalan Dang Wangi.

“If this project does well, then we would consider negotiating on the next phase,” Raden said, adding that the relevant parties were still a long way off from the project being implemented.

“There is a lot more that needs to be refined and finalised.”

Raden was hopeful that MAS, PKB, City Hall and the federal territories ministry will get together soon to discuss the new direction for the settlement.

Meanwhile, a chartered surveyor, Kit Au-Yong, said the value of the real estate in Kampung Baru would not drop and also has the potential to increase depending on the projects implemented and the developer.

“The value of the real estate is determined by government policy. However, it is not likely to drop due to the perpetual demand and its strategic location,” he said.



