New rules on personal mobility vehicles coming

PETALING JAYA: New rules will be made to regulate the use of personal mobility devices and “micro-mobility vehicles” after proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act come into force, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said today.

Two weeks ago, another minister, Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, had called for the use of electric bikes to be allowed on public roads.

Wee did not say what kinds of vehicles would be regulated. However, the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill passed by the Dewan Rakyat last month defines “micro-mobility vehicles” as any vehicle using electricity, internal-combustion engine, or human power with a maximum speed of 50 km/h.

The amendment bill has yet to be passed by the Senate, after which it must receive royal assent and be gazetted before it becomes law.

Wee said the regulations would include the need for mandatory registration, driving licences and insurance coverage.There would also be a ban on certain types of micro-mobility vehicles from being used on public roads.

He said the transport ministry will explain about the types of vehicles under this micro-mobility category as well as which ones should be licensed and registered,” he said.

“(For) those that have to be licensed and registered, it will be compulsory to do so.

“Whichever types (of micro-mobility vehicles) that are not appropriate for use on the road in terms of safety, they will be prevented from doing so for the sake of other road users’ safety,” he added.

Wee also posted a video of a man riding a one-wheeled vehicle on a highway. Wee said such vehicles are dangerous and “need to be controlled” before accidents occur.

Wee also warned of the dangers that such vehicles pose because of the lack of insurance coverage. “This irresponsible use of roads will pose a safety risk to all road users, including themselves,” said Wee.



