Ramkarpal slams minister over comments on nightclub closures

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh has hit out at Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali over what he calls “insensitive remarks” over the closure of nightclubs and entertainment outlets.

In a statement, Ramkarpal appeared to take Khairuddin’s remarks in a Facebook post as a reference to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s joke last week that it may be good if nightclubs and entertainment outlets did not reopen at all.

Khairuddin had said, without specifying details, that the “prime minister’s remarks were correct”.

“If (they) do not open forever it is fine. Just entertain yourselves at home with your friends.

“There is no need to party until you get drunk and create more problems. Only a few like it. Many do not agree.

“Follow the voice of the majority…,” he said in the post.

Entertainment outlets remain closed under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) imposed to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramkarpal said Khairuddin’s comments were a reflection of the “shallowness of PAS leaders” in handling issues concerning the people.

“Bereft of any evidence, statistically or otherwise, Khairuddin claimed that the ‘majority’ was in favour of this and as such the minority ought to ‘follow’ the wishes of the majority.

“Has Khairuddin forgotten that nightclubs and entertainment outlets are also a source of income for many, irrespective of race or religion, and that closing the industry down will affect their livelihoods gravely?”

The Bukit Gelugor MP also questioned if Khairuddin realised that the tourism industry also relies on nightclubs and entertainment outlets and that shutting them down will severely affect the tourism industry.

“Has he thought about taxes that the government collects from the tourism and entertainment industries which have contributed to the development of the country for years?

“It is obvious that Khairuddin has not thought about any of the above despite having the resources to do so now that he is a minister,” he said, adding Khairuddin should do his homework before making statements.

He said the government should refrain from making insensitive remarks that will further affect the nightclub and entertainment industry which has been badly affected by Covid-19.

“The prime minister should clarify if what he said was in jest, failing which there are bound to be more nonsensical statements coming from his lieutenants in the near future, which serve absolutely no useful purpose.”



