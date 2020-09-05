Tired residents call for firm action against polluters

KUALA LUMPUR: Tired, lethargic and feeling troubled, residents of communities in Selangor have called for firm action to be taken against the culprits who caused them to spend time queueing to collect water.

Since early morning, residents near the Lorong Raja Muda Abdul Aziz one stop service centre had started queueing at a water tank provided by Air Selangor, each carrying buckets to be filled and brought home.

An elderly woman who wanted to be known as Pheng, 64, sighed that she had to carry three large bottles of water, each with a capacity of 9.5 litres, after the area she lived in Wangsa Maju, about 12km from here, also experienced a water supply cut because of water pollution in Sungai Gong, Rawang.

“It’s hard, I am an old woman, unable to carry heavy weights. It would be difficult if every day is like this. I feel sorry for those who live in high-rise flats if the lift is broken down, how to take the water home.

“I have heard many times of those people polluting the river, if possible do not just sue this time,” she said, referring to the factory believed to have caused the pollution.

Yesterday, Selangor officials said water supplies to more than 50% of the affected areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will resume over the weekend, with remaining areas to start receiving water in stages from Monday.

Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has said that the offending factory had been sealed on suspicion of having illegally released solvents into the Sungai Gong which flows into Sungai Sembah, one of the main rivers for Sungai Selangor.

Another resident, Aznani Omar, 43, concurred with Pheng that the authorities should take action against those who polluted Sungai Gong.

“It has been three days since my house has no water and this is the second time I am fetching water since yesterday, it is difficult to take a shower. Some relatives staying nearby were also forced to take a bath using the water I fetched from here,” said Aznani, who was willing to drive from Seri Gombak for about 25 minutes to the PKS.

Aznani, who lives in a household of six, said she was also lucky to have bought mineral water for daily use before it ran out in most supermarkets in the capital.

Apart from that, Jamil Aziz, 60, who lived near the PKS, said the water supply he fetched was for the use of his six family members, including a one-year-old grandson who lived with him in Setapak Jaya.

“The authorities should be concerned about the problems faced by the residents and I hope this problem can be resolved immediately so that the public does not suffer from prolonged lack of water,” he added.

A Bernama survey found that the public did not stop queueing to collect water but maintained physical distancing and the use of face masks in accordance with standard operating procedures of the Recovery Movement Control Order.

At a Gombak supermarket, supplies of drinking water and mineral water were flying off the shelves and there was no stock left. The store manager who wanted to be known as Azlan said panic purchases had occurred since yesterday morning and the usual stock which could last 15 days, ran out in just two days.

“This branch does not plan to order more because we understand that the issue of water supply disruption is temporary,” he said, adding that the daily sales of TMG wet goods at the branch also decreased by 40 per cent due to the water supply disruption.

Some restaurants were closed with a ‘no water’ notice while some stayed open with a limited menu.



