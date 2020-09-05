Vote to end patronage politics, Anwar urges Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU: Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has called on Sabahans to send a clear signal to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government by using their vote at the Sabah state elections next month to end the politics of patronage.

Claiming that the present federal government was more interested in shoring up its own position in Parliament instead of looking after the people, Anwar said it was time to pull down the curtains on the PN rule.

“What is the government’s focus now? How to increase rewards for its MPs and adding that with positions in government-linked companies, doesn’t matter they are qualified or not,” he said during the launching tonight of the PKR election machinery for the state elections.

Anwar, who is PKR president, said: “We’ve never before had so many ministries and the MPs are paid so highly. Whereas at the same time, there are almost one million people without work including in Sabah.”

He said the country is facing an economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the nation is led by a government whose position is shaky.

“The last vote (in parliament) was 111 votes (for PN) against 109 (for the opposition) … even the prime minister can’t sleep peacefully. That is why, this is your opportunity in this election to send a clear signal … enough is enough. Enough with corruption, racism and bigotry.”

He said PKR deserves to be given a fair and just allocation of seats due to its long-standing presence in Sabah. The party made its first foray into state elections in 2001.

“PKR should be given the chance and space for the allocation of seats as our other partners. I will meet Shafie Apdal who is the Warisan president tomorrow morning to convey the aspirations of our divisions and leaders. I will present (it) in a good way and will give assurance to our partners that our candidates are good and we will help our friends too,” he said.

Anwar also highlighted the importance of the PKR logo. “Don’t look lightly at the PKR flag because it was that flag that won us (Pakatan Harapan) the last general election,” he said, to loud applause from the floor.



