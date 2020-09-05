Warisan Plus to name candidates on Thursday

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan Plus will announce its candidates for the coming state elections on Thursday (Sept 10).

Warisan president Shafie Apdal disclosed this when launching the coalition’s election machinery in the Keningau interior district today.

Warisan Plus comprises Warisan, Upko, and Pakatan Harapan partners PKR, DAP and Amanah.

“I have informed Wilfred Madius Tangau (Upko president) who are their candidates as well as Amanah, PKR (and DAP) because this election is important to us. This is not just a matter of seat allocations but we really want to win this election,” he said.

“Even now Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional are struggling (with seat allocations),” he said.

The Sabah elections will be held on Sept 26 with nomination day on Sept 12 and early voting on Sept 22.



