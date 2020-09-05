Water supply restored to nearly one-third of affected users

PETALING JAYA: Water supply has been restored to 32.2% of the 1.19 million consumer accounts in the Klang Valley that have been affected by the unscheduled water cuts since Thursday.

A report released at 9pm tonight by Air Selangor stated that water supply has resumed for 281 of the 1,292 areas in Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor.

In a statement released this afternoon, Air Selangor said it had resumed the supply of water to affected users at noon today after four treatment plants ceased operations on Thursday morning due to pollution from a factory.

It said 51.6% of the affected areas are expected to receive water supply over the weekend, with the remaining areas set to receive water in stages from Monday.

Air Selangor expects water supply to all consumer accounts to fully recover by 6am on Sept 9.

Four men who are the owners of the factory alleged to have caused the pollution were arrested last night and will be charged in court next week under the Environmental Quality Act (Act 127) and the Water Services Industry Act (Act 655).



