100 screened after football match referee found infected

TAWAU: About 100 people have been tested for Covid-19 after a football referee in a nine-a-side competition was found to have been infected yesterday.

The referee is also a Tawau prison officer.

Health officials said players, spectators and all others involved in the competition at Tawau Prison field and Tawau Municipal Council stadium recently should be tested immediately.

District health officer Dr G Navindran said about 100 people had turned up for the screening test since 8am, Bernama reported.

Yesterday, the health office issued a notice requesting all involved in the competition on Aug 28-31 and Sept 2 to be screened.

