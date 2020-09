PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today reported six new Covid-19 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 9,397.

The six positive cases include three imported cases and three local transmissions, the health ministry said in a tweet today.

No new deaths were recorded today, with the country’s death toll remaining at 128, or 1.36% of total cases.



MORE TO COME

