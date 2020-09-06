‘Comeback Kid’ Liew Yun Fah to vie for Merotai again with new party

TAWAU: Former Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) vice-president Liew Yun Fah has confirmed that he will contest for the Merotai state seat in the Sept 26 Sabah state election.

Liew, who had held the seat for a term following the 2004 general election, said he is back in the fray because he wanted to step up development in the constituency, which he felt was too slow.

This time, he said, he would be on the ticket of a local party that he will launch next week.

“I will be leading this party whose members will comprise natives of Merotai and Tawau.

“This party has several candidates who will contest in more than one seat, either in Tawau or Kalabakan,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Liew had earlier joined Amanah, submitting his membership form to the party president, Mohamad Sabu, in December 2018.

After Liew, Pang Yuk Ming of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), held the seat for two terms. In the 14th general election in 2018, Sarifuddin Hata of Warisan won the seat.



