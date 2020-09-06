Convicted killer and sex offence suspect escape from psychiatric hospital

KOTA KINABALU: A convicted murderer and a suspected sex offender have escaped from a psychiatric hospital here. Their escape on Friday was only discovered today.

The two men are believed to have escaped through an iron gate at the dining area of the Mesra Bukit Padang Hospital before climbing the hospital’s fence.

However, the incident was only noticed by the hospital’s staff at about 3.45pm today during a routine inspection of the hospital ward. A police report was lodged at the Luyang Police Station at 5.10pm.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji said the two men were admitted to the psychiatric hospital last year following a court order in two separate cases.

“The first suspect is an offender under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, from Kota Kinabalu prison; he was admitted to the forensic ward on May 10 last year for mild intellectual disability treatment by order of the Kota Kinabalu court.

“The second suspect is an offender under the Penal Code section for murder, from Tawau; he was referred to the hospital on Jan 14 last year for schizophrenia,” he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information should immediately contact Inspector Palani Nathan Pathmanathan at 016-412 2835 or the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters hotline at 088-529220.



