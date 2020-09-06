Don’t let personal feelings ruin the future, DAP urges Abang Jo

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen has urged GPS leader Abang Johari Openg not to put the the future of Sarawak and Malaysia in jeopardy because of his personal feelings against DAP leader Lim Guan Eng.

Chong said in a statement today that “we Sarawakians should be very worried with Sarawak being governed by such leaders for whom personal feelings reign over national public interest”.

He was referring to Abang Johari’s comments in Miri yesterday that an insulting remark by Lim had caused GPS, the ruling coalition in Sarawak, to back PAS and Umno in forming the federal government.

Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, was alleged to have said, while he was finance minister in the previous federal government, that Sarawak might go bankrupt in 3 years under GPS.

Chong said Lim’s remark could be viewed as a warning against the extravagance of GPS in proposed mega projects.

“Though Abang Jo is constantly bragging about Sarawak’s RM31 billion reserves, he did not highlight the multi-billion ringgit debts of state government companies,” Chong said.

GPS support for the PAS-Umno alliance had resulted in a resurgence of religious conservatism and bigotry, Chong said, giving as examples recent remarks by PAS politicians about the Bible, suggested closure of pubs, segregation in cinemas, and renewed attack on vernacular schools.

Chong said GPS’s mistake in allowing Umno and PAS into federal power had now threatened the country’s secularism. He predicted that Sarawak’s religious freedom and racial harmony would eventually be affected.



