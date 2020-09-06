Grab expanding to Cameron Highlands, several smaller towns

MERSING: E-hailing service provider Grab will expand its three service networks, namely GrabCar, GrabFood and GrabMart, to several small towns in Peninsular Malaysia this month.

Grab Malaysia head, government and public affairs Ebi Azly Abdullah said the initiative was aimed at creating more opportunities for the community to generate income and empower the country’s digital economy sector.

He said among the areas involved are Cameron Highlands in Pahang, Pantai Remis in Perak, Baling in Kedah, as well as Mersing and Segamat in Johor.

“The GrabCar service in Mersing and Segamat (is expected) to start at end-September while GrabFood and GrabMart services (cashless with GrabPay) have been planned for the fourth quarter of this year.

“In the northern peninsula, Grab will start operating in towns such as Cameron Highlands, Pantai Remis and Baling.

“This is part of the company’s efforts to ensure no one is left behind in the digital economy, especially the rural communities, which according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the middle-class income is 41% lower than those in the urban areas,” he said when met by reporters at the launch of [email protected] by Rural Development Minister Abd Latiff Ahmad here today.

Ebi Azly said in supporting the digital economy, Grab is proud of being able to bring the technology to the rural community by providing service solutions that are safe, trusted and affordable.

“Indirectly, we create more income-generating avenues via our service ecosystem, spanning transportation, food and supermarkets, particularly in the rural areas.

“With this development, we also hope to cooperate with the local authorities and strategic partners so that the digital economy in these areas continues to progress.”

He said Grab would also expand its “Pakej Pikul Bersama” initiative for new drivers who joined the platform by providing a one-off reimbursement of up to RM120 for the Public Service Vehicle licence and RM70 for the initial vehicle inspection at Puspakom.

“Grab has the objective of playing a bigger role in supporting and creating more jobs for Malaysians across the nation so they have a better life,” he said.

Ebi Azly said the introduction of other services such as GrabFood and GrabMart in the next few months would help increase business opportunities and income for the people.

“Hence, this will be an added approach for businesses to expand their customer base by capitalising on the millions of Grab users in the rural areas and small towns.

“Grab will cooperate with the rural entrepreneurs in ensuring the success of the promotional campaign and strategies which are appropriately tailored to assist them in expanding their businesses,” he said.

Grab’s app has been downloaded by more than 166 million users and gives access to over nine million drivers, traders and agents.



