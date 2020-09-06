Khairuddin should also ask Najib, Zahid to clear their names first, says Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has hit back at Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for questioning his moral authority to criticise others when he has yet to clear his name of various criminal charges.

Yesterday, Khairuddin said Lim’s criticism of him for breaching the Covid-19 quarantine order was made to divert attention from the many charges Lim is faced for corruption and money laundering.

In his statement today, Lim said if Khairuddin felt he had no moral authority to criticise others because of his criminal charges, Khairuddin should also question former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s right to comment on national issues.

This, Lim said, was because they too had been charged by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), with Najib being convicted.

“Instead, Khairuddin has embarrassed himself by continuing to stand with both these Umno leaders in Muafakat Nasional.

“As a leader, Khairuddin should lead by example and not commit offences which are immoral and against the law. This is why many ministers in other countries have resigned for similar Covid-19 offences.”

He added there were double standards when a minister is only fined RM1,000 for his offence while regular citizens were fined RM8,000 or jailed.

Khairuddin drew flak from all quarters for skipping quarantine and has since apologised and pledged four months’ salary to the Covid-19 relief fund.

The health ministry has penalised him with an RM1,000 fine, saying it was the maximum it could mete out. Police were also reported to be investigating the matter.



