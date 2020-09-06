Let Sabah select committee deal with MA63, says Rahman Dahlan

KOTA KINABALU: An Umno Supreme Council member has called for the formation of a Sabah state assembly select committee to renegotiate issues arising from the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Abdul Rahman Dahlan, a former federal minister, said the negotiations should not be carried out by the state government, as other interests could take precedence over Sabah’s interests or result in ineffective negotiations.

“For example, whoever becomes the Sabah chief minister will want good relations and not be seen as being too confrontational with the federal government.

“State ministers, on the other hand, would want to prioritise getting federal allocations for their ministries while state civil servants may be constrained by other considerations.”

Rahman said this was why progress on MA63 negotiations were slow as the politicians who were vocal on MA63 before gaining power would have to consider the state government’s other interests.

A better option, he said, would be to set up a Sabah state assembly select committee comprising assemblymen from both sides.

“So, for the first time in Sabah’s history, government and opposition parties can work together and be united in MA63 negotiations.”

There would be less politicking over MA63 issues as all parties would be part of the negotiating team. “Discussions will no longer be a closed-door affair because the meetings of the select committee will be held transparently.”

Like parliamentary or state assembly sittings, Rahman said the select committee’s meetings can be recorded in the Hansard for the public to read.

The negotiations on MA63, he added, should not be allowed to be shrouded in mystery or monopolised by the state government as it would lead to the people being in the dark about what was happening.

“I do not agree that it (negotiations) be classified as an official government secret as informed in Parliament by the federal government on July 28, 2020.”



